Hexavest Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Baidu by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.56.

Shares of BIDU opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.