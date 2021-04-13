Hexavest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.71.

Lam Research stock opened at $650.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

