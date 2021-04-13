Hexavest Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $331.84 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.