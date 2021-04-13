Hexavest Inc. Raises Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23,362.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.