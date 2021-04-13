Hexavest Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5,064.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Strs Ohio grew its position in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

