Hexavest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 89,346 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $255,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 786.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.