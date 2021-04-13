Hexavest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

