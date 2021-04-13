Hexavest Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

