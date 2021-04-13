Hexavest Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock worth $4,724,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

