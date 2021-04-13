Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Down 4.2%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.82 and last traded at $55.82. Approximately 1,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 855,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

