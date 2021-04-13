Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $612.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

