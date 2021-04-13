Highland Private Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $185.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.