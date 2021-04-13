Highland Private Wealth Management Has $8.32 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $94.55.

