Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. Unity Software makes up approximately 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

Shares of U stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

