Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

