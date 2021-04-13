Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

