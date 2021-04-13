HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Down 78.2% in March

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the March 15th total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

