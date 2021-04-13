HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $7.91

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $7.65. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 10 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $368,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.