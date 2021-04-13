HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in The Allstate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

