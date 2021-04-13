HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

