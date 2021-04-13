HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 592 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.84.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.97 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.