HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,098,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $505.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

