HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

GNRC stock opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.95 and a 200 day moving average of $255.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

