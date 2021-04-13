HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 625 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Zoetis by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

ZTS stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

