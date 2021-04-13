HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.