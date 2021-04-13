HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

