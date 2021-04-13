HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -127.28 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,374 shares of company stock worth $135,744,738 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

