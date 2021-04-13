HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.76 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.35 and its 200-day moving average is $523.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

