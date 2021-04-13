HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

