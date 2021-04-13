HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

