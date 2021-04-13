HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 20,647 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

