HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,409.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,347.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,079.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

