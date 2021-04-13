HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $165.71 and a 12-month high of $288.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.84. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

