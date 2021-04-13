HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $186.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

