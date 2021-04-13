HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

