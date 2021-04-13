HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,656 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

