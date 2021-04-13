HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86,340.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 181,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,065.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

