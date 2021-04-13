HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $798,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,470.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $700,700.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

