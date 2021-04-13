Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HKMPF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

