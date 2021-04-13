Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $3.05. Hill International shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 171,492 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.