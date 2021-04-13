Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $982,511.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,945.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.