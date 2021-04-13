Hive (HIVE) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $242.88 million and $6.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002766 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,794,845 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

