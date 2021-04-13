HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 1,292.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other HMN Financial news, CFO Jon J. Eberle sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $180,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,494 shares of company stock worth $233,009 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in HMN Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMNF opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

