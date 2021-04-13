HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 831.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of HNI worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HNI by 208.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in HNI by 44.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

HNI stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. HNI’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

