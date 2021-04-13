Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 4,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,021. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCHDF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

