Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,614 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 262.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $5,956,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

