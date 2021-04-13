Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,018 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $371.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.75 and its 200 day moving average is $337.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.77.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

