Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Constellium worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 162,397 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

