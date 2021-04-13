Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.28.

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

