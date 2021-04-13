Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,031 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

